press release: The Mount Horeb Fire Department will be holding their annual fundraising event, FDMH Volunteers Jamboree at the new Mount Horeb Public Safety Building in Mount Horeb on Sunday, September 1st starting with a pancake breakfast at 7:30 AM and will run until 11 PM. During the day, there will be a Kid's Firefighter Challenge Course, Fire Truck Rides, and a Beanbag Tournament. Music by Cherokee Band starts at 3:30 PM and Swing Crew performs from 8 until 11 PM. Forte Dance Studio will offer a show at noon and Firehouse Minstrels will sing at 5 PM. Food and beverage are available all day starting at 11 AM. For more information, please go to fdmh.org.

7:30 AM to 11 AM Fire House Pancake Breakfast

9 AM to 11 AM Guided Fire House Tours

10 AM to 3 PM Kids Firefighter Challenge Course

10 AM to 10 PM Silent Auction

Noon to 1 PM Forte Talent Show

1 PM Bean Bag Tournament Begins

1 PM to 3 PM Guided Fire House Tours

3:30 PM to 5 PM Cherokee Band

5 PM to 5:30 PM Fire House Minstrels Performance

5:30 PM to 7:30 PM Cherokee Band

8 PM to 11 PM Swing Crew