Fearless Women in S.F.

press release: ***Mary Kowal is no longer able to attend this year's Wisconsin Book Festival due to illness***

Three of the most exciting and, of course, fearless women writing today discuss the state of writing (and reading) Science Fiction and Fantasy.

About The Calculating Stars & The Fated Sky: Perfect for fans of the hit book and movie Hidden Figures, this new duology from Mary Robinette Kowal expands on her Hugo Award-winning novelette “Lady Astronaut of Mars.” Following The Calculating Stars, The Fated Sky brings the mathmetician, pilot, and “lady astronaut” Elma York all the way to Mars on her new mission. The Calculating Stars introduced Kowal’s alternate 1950’s America where a meteorite causes a climate cataclysm. The International Aerospace Coalition draws on every available talent to colonize space before the earth becomes uninhabitable — and Elma York, a WASP pilot and mathematician, makes sure women have the opportunity to become astronauts too.