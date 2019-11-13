press release: FEAST OF FIVE CHEFS

Hosted at Johnny Delmonico's Steakhouse

Wednesday, November 13; Cocktails at 6pm - Dinner at 7pm

$110 ticket

Includes a welcome cocktail or beer, hors-d'oeuvres, five-course menu, wine pairings, tax, gratuity, and complimentary parking in the building’s private underground parking lot. See link for parking instructions. http://www.uli.com/news/ parking-in-downtown-madison

Five courses created by five Food Fight Chefs

Food Fight Restaurant Group and Johnny Delmonico's Steakhouse invite you to indulge in a truly unique dining experience. Five of our Executive Chefs will be crafting a signature 5-course meal, designed to showcase their skills and the fall season’s flavors. Wine pairings will complement the four savory courses, and dessert will be served with Madison’s own Just Coffee Cooperative certified organic, fair trade coffee.

A welcome to remember

Guests will be greeted with a welcome cocktail of their choice and tasting trays of hors d’oeuvres and Wisconsin cheeses. Special thanks to Breakthru Beverage, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Working Draft Beer Company, St. George Spirits, Templeton Rye Whiskey Distillery, and Wisconsin Distributors for generously providing spirits and beer for the welcome cocktail hour.

Dining for a good cause

Proceeds will be donated directly to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin as part of the Food Fight Against Hunger Campaign. Every dollar donated goes toward fighting hunger right here in our community. A $65 donation will be made to Second Harvest for every ticket purchased for this special dinner. Since $1 equals 3 meals, that means 195 meals will be provided to those in need for each ticket you buy. Your donation qualifies as a charitable donation tax credit, please contact Second Harvest for documentation.

MENU

First Course - Chef Matt Schieble, Fresco Rooftop Restaurant

Foie Gras Torchon

Head Cheese, Gala Apples, Butternut Squash, Crunchy Quinoa, Truffle Honey

Second Course - Chef Cooper Booth, The Coopers Tavern

Fennel Bisque

Ember Roasted Beets, Citrus Cured Scallop, Pistachio, Herbs

Third Course - Chef Chris Myers, Cento

Campanelle

Tomato, Corn, Calabrian Chilis, Piquillo Butter, Grana Padano

Fourth Course - Chef Tim Van Doren, Johnny Delmonico's Steakhouse

Broiled Filet Mignon

Roth Kase Moody Blue, Charred Brassicas, Herb Brown Butter

Fifth Course - Chef Giovanni Novella, Bar Corallini

Chantilly Cream Filled Profiteroles

Dark Chocolate Ganache, Vanilla Bean Whipped Cream, Cocoa Nibs

paired with Fair Trade Organic Coffee from Madison's own Just Coffee Cooperative

#FoodFightAgainstHunger