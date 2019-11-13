Feast of Five Chefs
Johnny Delmonico's 130 S. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: FEAST OF FIVE CHEFS
Hosted at Johnny Delmonico's Steakhouse
Wednesday, November 13; Cocktails at 6pm - Dinner at 7pm
$110 ticket
Includes a welcome cocktail or beer, hors-d'oeuvres, five-course menu, wine pairings, tax, gratuity, and complimentary parking in the building’s private underground parking lot. See link for parking instructions. http://www.uli.com/news/
Five courses created by five Food Fight Chefs
Food Fight Restaurant Group and Johnny Delmonico's Steakhouse invite you to indulge in a truly unique dining experience. Five of our Executive Chefs will be crafting a signature 5-course meal, designed to showcase their skills and the fall season’s flavors. Wine pairings will complement the four savory courses, and dessert will be served with Madison’s own Just Coffee Cooperative certified organic, fair trade coffee.
A welcome to remember
Guests will be greeted with a welcome cocktail of their choice and tasting trays of hors d’oeuvres and Wisconsin cheeses. Special thanks to Breakthru Beverage, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Working Draft Beer Company, St. George Spirits, Templeton Rye Whiskey Distillery, and Wisconsin Distributors for generously providing spirits and beer for the welcome cocktail hour.
Dining for a good cause
Proceeds will be donated directly to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin as part of the Food Fight Against Hunger Campaign. Every dollar donated goes toward fighting hunger right here in our community. A $65 donation will be made to Second Harvest for every ticket purchased for this special dinner. Since $1 equals 3 meals, that means 195 meals will be provided to those in need for each ticket you buy. Your donation qualifies as a charitable donation tax credit, please contact Second Harvest for documentation.
MENU
First Course - Chef Matt Schieble, Fresco Rooftop Restaurant
Foie Gras Torchon
Head Cheese, Gala Apples, Butternut Squash, Crunchy Quinoa, Truffle Honey
Second Course - Chef Cooper Booth, The Coopers Tavern
Fennel Bisque
Ember Roasted Beets, Citrus Cured Scallop, Pistachio, Herbs
Third Course - Chef Chris Myers, Cento
Campanelle
Tomato, Corn, Calabrian Chilis, Piquillo Butter, Grana Padano
Fourth Course - Chef Tim Van Doren, Johnny Delmonico's Steakhouse
Broiled Filet Mignon
Roth Kase Moody Blue, Charred Brassicas, Herb Brown Butter
Fifth Course - Chef Giovanni Novella, Bar Corallini
Chantilly Cream Filled Profiteroles
Dark Chocolate Ganache, Vanilla Bean Whipped Cream, Cocoa Nibs
paired with Fair Trade Organic Coffee from Madison's own Just Coffee Cooperative