RSVP for Feast With the Beasts

media release: Happy Hour 5-6pm; Silent Auction 5-8pm; Animal feedings 6-7:30pm, June 22.

You are invited to join us for a night of awesome music, amazing food, and of course some extraordinary animals!

* Live blues music by the Nick Moss Band who will be fresh off their European tour!

* A silent auction with amazing animal art and experiences from Overture, MSCR, Spring Pilates, Orange Tree Imports, Olbrich, and many more!

* Animal food has been generously donated by the Conscious Carnivore!

* Our human food menu includes salmon tartar, smoked gazpacho, tostones, stone fruit crostini, beef kitfo, chimichurri potato skewers, and bang bang cricket fried chicken! (Yep, you're gonna love the taste of cricket!)

Feast with the Beasts will also give guests the chance to learn more about our construction plans for our new giraffe barn with construction expected to begin in 2025.

All tickets include a complimentary welcome drink and a chance to get up close to some of our ambassador animals. This is a 21+ event. General admission tickets are $75. VIP tickets are $150 and include access to our VIP lounge with special animal encounters.