Feathers, Trails and Tails

media release: Join us at Pheasant Branch Conservancy for an event promoting responsible dog ownership! We encourage courteous behavior from dog owners and their companions, including adhering to 6-foot leashes, diligently picking up and properly disposing of dog waste, and staying on designated trails. These efforts are crucial to protect the delicate habitat of nesting grassland birds and other wildlife that reside off the marked paths within the Conservancy. This event aims to cultivate greater awareness, support the vital conservation of our natural lands, and strengthen the valuable connection between people, their beloved pets, and the natural world.

Celebrate Mother’s Day in Nature!

Bring the whole family to experience the fun of outdoor activities, enjoy scenic hiking, and breathe in the fresh air within the beautiful natural landscape of Pheasant Branch Conservancy.

Dog lovers, bring your well-behaved, leashed dog(s) or simply your enthusiasm for canine companions to a joyful dog meetup!

Discover the developed trails of the Conservancy on informative guided walks led by knowledgeable Master Naturalist guides.

Engage in hands-on, family-friendly activities focused on bird and wildlife conservation.

Take the opportunity to meet and learn from a Dane County Park Ranger.

Meet up location: Pheasant Branch Conservancy, Orchid Heights Park Shelter

This event is sponsored by: The Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy and Lauren Dorothy Billings (Eagle Scout-BSA and UW-Madison student) in cooperation with the City of Middleton and Dane County Parks