media release: A recent Mexican immigrant (David Ezekiel Duran) struggles to fit into a small town in Wisconsin in winter, until discovering ice fishing. Part of the “Year Project”, a film series based on each month of the year all set in Wisconsin written and directed by Nathan Deming.

Starring David Ezekiel Duran, Nayeli Hernandez, Erick Inestroza, and Richie Gordon. Produced by Adam Stunkle. Cinematography by Leo Purman. PD by Maria Medrano.

“FEBRUARY feels like a soundless snowfall…bathed in the quiet, relentless pulse of winter.” – Asbah Shah, Shepherd Express

“Great performances, stunning cinematography, and thoughtful storytelling, this is a film that will resonate… A reminder we can find friends in the most unexpected ways with the most unexpected people.” – Roberto Ortiz, Loud and Clear Reviews

This free event is general seating presented on the Drury Stage