× Expand Nathan Deming A still image from the film "February." A still image from the film "February."

media release: Come join us for a special screening of FEBRUARY at the Cinematheque at UW-Madison! Followed by a Q&A with the filmmaker. The short, independent drama “February” is the second film in director Nathan Deming’s 12-episode project featuring a movie named for each month of the year. The Los Angeles-based Tomah native is spending his month screening the latest installment in 17 locations across Wisconsin.

“February” is the story of Miguel (David Ezekiel Duran), an immigrant from Mexico. He’s having trouble finding his niche in frigid Tomah, until he meets Carl (Ritchie Jordan), a veteran of many Wisconsin winters who teaches Miguel to ice fish.

RSVP

Mar 02, 2025, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Cinematheque, Vilas Communication Hall, 821 University Ave, Madison, WI 53706, USA