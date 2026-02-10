The Record Club

media release: This month's Madison Record Club, a monthly book club for records, is taking Tone Madison's Resolution album for a spin. The album is a compilation of 30 Madison bands.

Program at 7 PM, THURSDAY FEBRUARY 26, in the basement BOOK NOOK at Leopold's Books Bar in Madison.

We'll informally talk together about the album and the Madison music scene...and then ask guest musicians joining the program LIVE and IN PERSON (Future Ghost Club, Fred Really, Hottt Probs) for their perspectives on writing, recording, Madison music inspirations, crazy gig stories, favorite green room...whatever's on our minds!

Steven Spoerl will also be joining the program!