Fee Sponsored Cat Adoptions
press release: Join Madison Cat Project as we celebrate the first official day of fall with a fee-sponsored adoption event and raffle!
All adoption fees for adult cats and kittens will be sponsored by the BerbeeWalsh Foundation.
LOCATIONS:
MadCat Monroe Street
MadCat Mineral Point Road
Mounds in Sun Prairie
We will have a raffle going on as well. Tickets go on sale Monday September 10th. $5 for one ticket, $20 for five tickets. Drawing will be held on 9/24--no need to be present to win.
Prizes include:
Grand Prize: $500 Cash
Donated by the BerbeeWalsh Foundation
First Prize: $300 Shopping Spree at MadCat
Donated by MadCat Pet Supplies
Second Prize: Cat Tree (Up to $200)
Donated by Sandy Dulin
More prizes to be announced as we get closer. Keep an eye on our website for more information! www.madisoncatproject.org/raffle
We hope to see you there!
https://www.facebook.com/events/691504254551527