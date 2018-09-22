Fee Sponsored Cat Adoptions

press release: Join Madison Cat Project as we celebrate the first official day of fall with a fee-sponsored adoption event and raffle!

All adoption fees for adult cats and kittens will be sponsored by the BerbeeWalsh Foundation.

LOCATIONS:

MadCat Monroe Street

MadCat Mineral Point Road

Mounds in Sun Prairie

We will have a raffle going on as well. Tickets go on sale Monday September 10th. $5 for one ticket, $20 for five tickets. Drawing will be held on 9/24--no need to be present to win.

Prizes include:

Grand Prize: $500 Cash

Donated by the BerbeeWalsh Foundation

First Prize: $300 Shopping Spree at MadCat

Donated by MadCat Pet Supplies

Second Prize: Cat Tree (Up to $200)

Donated by Sandy Dulin

More prizes to be announced as we get closer. Keep an eye on our website for more information! www.madisoncatproject.org/raffle

We hope to see you there!

https://www.facebook.com/events/691504254551527