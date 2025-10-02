Fee-Waived Adoptions

media release: Dane County Humane Society (DCHS) will hold a variety of fee-waived adoption events throughout October to help more animals find new homes, including waiving adoption fees for the entire month for their Lonely Hearts Club members.

Right now, the shelter is full with over 200 animals -- adoptable animals waiting to find new homes, stray animals needing a safe place, and dogs and cats who were transferred to DCHS from other overcrowded shelters.

“We’re hoping our community will come out and adopt a dog, cat, critter, or barnyard animal this month, welcoming those animals into their homes, and making space for other animals who have nowhere else to go,” says Lisa Bernard, Development & Communications Supervisor at DCHS. “Please help spread the word about these events so DCHS can help more animals find loving families.”

Thanks to a generous grant from the ASPCA’s The Rescue Effect, DCHS will offer the following fee-waived adoption events throughout October:

Special pop-up promos: DCHS will announce additional fee-waived and reduced fee adoption events throughout the month on their website, www.giveshelter.org, and their social media accounts on Facebook (@GiveShelter) and Instagram (@dchsgiveshelter).

Adoptions at DCHS are first come, first served. During the special pop-up promos, the public should anticipate longer wait times to meet with animals.