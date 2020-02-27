press release: More than 1400 volunteers from the Madison area will head to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church’s Verona Campus starting Thursday, February 27 to be a part of a Feed My Starving Children MobilePackTM event.

Founded in 1987, Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) is a non-profit organization that provides nutritionally complete meals specifically formulated for malnourished children. Volunteers hand-pack these meals on-site, and the meals are then donated to FMSC food partners around the world.

“Bringing a Feed My Starving Children MobilePack event to the Madison area provides a unique opportunity to bring people from the community together to make an impact on the fight against global hunger,” said Chris Brinkman, one of the organizers for the event.

Since 2012, Good Shepherd families, along with the community, have packed over 940,000 meals for kids and families in the neediest areas of the world. This year the group is committed to pack and fund more than ever --- 300,000 meals. The church is working with a number of local businesses and churches from Madison, Verona, Middleton, and Cross Plains areas along with high school youth service organizations, and many other individuals to make it happen.

“This event is a FUN experience for young and old. It warms the hearts of the volunteers while helping to fill the stomachs of children around the world,” said Brinkman.

The group’s 2020 goal is to raise $72,783 and pack over 300,000 meals in just 3 days. Space is limited but organizers do still need volunteers ages 5 and up and all abilities to give 2 hours of time. People wanting to participate should go to https://give.fmsc.org/verona to sign up or donate.

For more information, please go to http://gslcwi.com/serve/ global-missions/feed-my- starving-children/.