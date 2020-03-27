RSVP for Feed the Need

press release: Sip and savor local flavors to help support Dane County families facing food insecurity. The River Food Pantry will host Feed the Need on Sunday, March 29, from 1–4 pm at Madison College’s Truax Campus at 3550 Anderson Street.

The fifth annual culinary tasting and fundraising event will serve up food and drink samples from local restaurants, breweries, wineries, coffee shops and more.

Vendors include: Ale Asylum Brewery, Bailey’s Run Vineyard & Winery, Banzo, Beef Butter BBQ, Daisy Cafe & Cupcakery, Enos Farms and Catering, Just Bakery, Just Coffee, Kingdom Restaurant, Lingonberry Llama, Madison College Culinary Department, Madison Sourdough, Nakoma Golf Club, Nitty Gritty, North of the Bayou, Parched Eagle Brew Pub, Promega, and True Coffee.

The event will also feature a silent and live auction, as well as live entertainment by Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets. John Urban of Big Dreamers United will serve as the emcee.

“For $50 a person, you get to sample a wide variety of local flavors and enjoy live music and auctions, all while supporting an important cause,” said Rhonda Adams, Director of Advancement at The River. “Come raise a glass, raise spirits, and raise awareness of food insecurity in our community.”

All proceeds will go toward providing food and resources for hungry families who visit The River. Registration must be purchased in advance.

Learn more and register to attend at www.riverfoodpantry.org/feedtheneed.

About The River Food Pantry

Serving Dane County since 2006, The River Food Pantry provides food, resources and faith to build a stronger community. Services include free groceries, meals, clothing and household goods, as well as free mobile lunches for children and teens on non-school days. As the area’s busiest food pantry, The River serves over 1,000 households every week in pursuit of its vision: a fully nourished community. Learn more at www.riverfoodpantry.org.