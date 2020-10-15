ONLINE: FEED to Go Benefit Auction

media release: The Northside Planning Council is holding an Online Auction October 15-21!

Support FEED To Go by bidding on items from local businesses

Feed our community's most vulnerable through online auction sales for the FEED To Go meal delivery program. Help boost our local business community to strengthen our local economy. Auction items include gift certificates from local businesses! Gift certificates unaccompanied by merchandise will be mailed. Arrangements to pick up any merchandise need to be made by Oct. 30.

Fundraisers
Food & Drink
608-204-7015
