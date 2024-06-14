Feed Your Head
to
Kettle Moraine Ranch, Eagle W379 S9674 County Road S, Eagle, Wisconsin 53119
media release: We're Back for Feed Your Head Fest 2024!
Join us for a weekend of Funk, Soul and Rock n' Roll set at the beautiful Kettle Moraine Ranch in rural Eagle, Wisconsin! June 14-16, Kettle Moraine Ranch, W379 S9674 County Road S Eagle, WI 53119.
Lineup:
Sneezy
Jason Kane & The Jive
Jaedyn James
Kris Lager Band
Wurk
Wise Jennings
Cullah
Cruisin' Round
Sharin' Barrels
Dak DuBois & Co
Lou Shields
Cozy Danger
Erin McGroovy
Luke Cerny
Camping, Food Trucks, Art Vendors, and lots, and lots of live music from some of the best bands from our region!
Ticket Prices:
Regular Price Weekend Pass - $100
Daily Passes - $60
Gate Pricing - Weekend - $120
Gate Pricing - Daily Passes - $70
Non-Electric RV sites - $60
Tent Camping - Free with ticket purchase
Early arrival on Thursday, June 13th available with ticket purchase.