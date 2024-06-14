media release: We're Back for Feed Your Head Fest 2024!

Join us for a weekend of Funk, Soul and Rock n' Roll set at the beautiful Kettle Moraine Ranch in rural Eagle, Wisconsin! June 14-16, Kettle Moraine Ranch, W379 S9674 County Road S Eagle, WI 53119.

Lineup:

Sneezy

Jason Kane & The Jive

Jaedyn James

Kris Lager Band

Wurk

Wise Jennings

Cullah

Cruisin' Round

Sharin' Barrels

Dak DuBois & Co

Lou Shields

Cozy Danger

Erin McGroovy

Luke Cerny

Camping, Food Trucks, Art Vendors, and lots, and lots of live music from some of the best bands from our region!

Ticket Prices:

Regular Price Weekend Pass - $100

Daily Passes - $60

Gate Pricing - Weekend - $120

Gate Pricing - Daily Passes - $70

Non-Electric RV sites - $60

Tent Camping - Free with ticket purchase

Early arrival on Thursday, June 13th available with ticket purchase.