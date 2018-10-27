Feed Your Mind: Cooking for Brain Health

press release: There is no cure for Alzheimer's disease, which places a lot of importance on prevention of this devastating disease. Join Alzheimer's disease, caregiving and wellness experts to learn about science-backed techniques for maintaining and improving brain health.

Attendees will learn about the recommendations of the MIND diet for healthy brain aging and participate in a hands-on cooking class. They will also hear from UW Health experts on the latest in brain health research and participate in a short meditation session.

Menu:

Anti-Inflammatory Salmon Salad (Main)

Brain-Boosting Cauliflower (Side)

Chocolate Power Balls (Dessert)

This class is sponsored by the UW Health Center for Wellness, Wisconsin Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, and the Alzheimer's Association South Central Wisconsin Chapter.

Wisconsin Alzheimer's Disease Research Center Clinical Core Study participants receive a $20 discount on this class when they use the code 20MIND.

Please contact Rebecca Wasieleski at rwasiel@medicine.wisc.edu or call (608) 262-2687