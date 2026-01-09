Feeding Tomorrow
Fitchburg Library 5530 Lacy Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711
media release: Ever wonder what the future of food looks like for our families, our farms, and our planet?
Come explore the answers in Feeding Tomorrow, an inspiring documentary spotlighting the innovators, farmers, chefs, and everyday people working to build a healthier, more sustainable food system. Feeding Tomorrow will be screening at the Fitchburg Public Library on Thursday, January 22, at 6:00 pm. We hope to see you there!
