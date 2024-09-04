Feel the Beat: Felted Textiles

media release: Lynn Mecklenburg Textile Gallery, September 4, 2024 @ 10:00 am - December 1, 2024 @ 4:00 pm

Felt is considered to be the oldest constructed textile, predating weaving, knitting and knotted fabric structures. It is created through a process of rolling, agitation, and beating which causes the wool fibers to mat together forming a solid piece of cloth. This process has led to felt being called a percussion textile because they are often communally made and pounding the cloth in an almost rhythmic manner is essential to their creation. Utilizing felt pieces from the Helen Louise Allen Textile Collection, along with new works from two communities of feltmakers, the Association of Craft Producers (ACP) in Kathmandu, Nepal, and those of Unay Muchiku in Iluman, Ecuador, this exhibition will explore the history of an ancient textile and demonstrate its multiple uses today as a symbol of cultural identity, creative expression, and sustainable eco-friendly material used in buildings and industry.

Makers from both the ACP and Unay Muchiku were introduced to each other virtually to engage in a cultural exchange which consisted of sharing products each group made and the technical knowledge through demonstrations. They were then asked to create new work inspired by their colleagues on another continent. Despite barriers of language these women have found common ground and delight in an exchange through making.

This exhibition is co-sponsored by the International Projects Office in the International Division and the Center for South Asia. Support for this exhibition comes from the Anonymous Fund.