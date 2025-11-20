× Expand Kristin Shafel Feestet on stage. Feestet

media release: At Canopy Sessions, kick off your weekend with a live concert in one of the city's most unique venues: the Bolz Conservatory! Immerse yourself in lush tropical surroundings, soak up the warmth, and enjoy performances by some of the region’s finest musicians. Stroll through the vibrant plants, sip on refreshments, and let the music transport you to a tropical escape right in the heart of Madison.

A jazz classics quintet known to be accompanied by a favorite horn or two, the Feestet bring a fresh display of rhythm and sound to the table with a side of classic jazz standards you love – made famous by the stylings of Dinah Washington, Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan and more. Their mission is to pay tribute to songs that withstood the test of time and continue to evoke emotion generations past their composition.

General Admission: $12

Child (Ages 6-12): $6

Child (Ages 5 & under): FREE

Advance online purchase is encouraged; remaining tickets may be available at the door. For ticket assistance, call 246-4550. Limited reduced-fee tickets available. To request a fee waiver, contact Mike Gibson at mgibson2@cityofmadison.com.

Lobby opens 5:30 p.m.; Conservatory opens 6 p.m. Strolling concert. Limited benches in the Conservatory. Please no carry-in chairs. Bar service available in the Lobby. Performances are amplified, not acoustic.