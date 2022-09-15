× Expand Kristin Shafel Five people in front of a fence. Feestet

media release: Fans know Feestet (pronounced “Feest-tet”) in many iterations: a duet, quartet, quintet, and lately, a sextet. Feestet formed out of the New Breed Jazz Jam–a popular Madison jazz jam that ran for over 20 years.

Cutting their teeth on the Great American Songbook, Feestet has performed at several notable Madison-area venues and events: North Street Cabaret, Cafe Coda, the Tasting Room of Monona, and the Madison Jazz Festival. New fans often say: “I don’t like jazz much, but I loved that!”

Thus, Feestet dubs their sound “gateway jazz.”

Jazz gets a bad rap for being too ‘elitist’ or ‘difficult’. Feetet’s mission is to create jazz music loved by all people: songs that non-jazz lovers can enjoy. Songs that will perk the ears of jazz enthusiasts. Songs that harken back and push forward this timeless genre.

Weeks before Feestet’s first recording date, Frank McKearn IV and his Electronic Valve Instrument (EVI) joined the group. The ultra-rare EVI has a fascinating history. Produced for a few years in the ’80s, there are less than a dozen existing EVI’s in the world. The EVI produces a synthesized sound like a trumpet – adding a modern sound steeped in the jazz tradition to Feestet.

Helen Feest - Vocals

Anthony Utehs - Guitar

Ari Smith - Bass

Greg Riss - Drums

Jack Johnson - Piano

Frank Mckearn IV - Electronic Valve Instrument