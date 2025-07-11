× Expand Kristin Shafel Feestet on stage. Feestet

media release: Madison Parks Foundation is proud to present Live at The Glen! Enjoy live music on the patio at The Glen Golf Park. Feestet (pronounced “Feest-tet”) is a Madison-based, post-pandemic jazz ensemble fronted by vocalist Helen Feest. Cutting their teeth on standards from the Great American Songbook, Feestet formed from a weekly jazz jam in 2021. Since then, they’ve performed at several notable local venues and events: Jazz at Five, North Street Cabaret, Atwood Fest, The Sessions at McPike Park, and the Madison Jazz Festival.

Feestet loves to introduce jazz sounds into new spaces. New fans often say: “I don’t like jazz much, but I loved that!” Thus, Feestet dubs their sound “gateway jazz.”

Sometimes, jazz gets a bad rap for being too ‘elitist’ or ‘difficult’ to follow. Feetet’s mission is to create jazz music loved by all: jazz lovers and new listeners alike.