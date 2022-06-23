× Expand Hannah Richardson Feestet

media release: A jazz classics quintet known to be accompanied by a favorite horn or two, the Feestet bring a fresh display of rhythm and sound to the table with a side of classic jazz standards you love – made famous by the stylings of Dinah Washington, Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan and more. Their mission is to pay tribute to songs that withstood the test of time and continue to evoke emotion generations past their composition.

The members include:

Helen Feest, vocals

Sam Olson, bass

Luke Leavitt, piano

Anthony Utehs, guitar

Matty Benjamin Allen, percussion

Featuring Special Guest: Frank McKearn IV, electronic valve instrument (EVI)