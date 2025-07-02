media release: The Madison Symphony Orchestra (MSO) celebrates the 21st season of its Overture Concert Organ series with four performances from September 2025 through March 2026. Greg Zelek, principal organist and Elaine and Nicholas Mischler Curator of the Overture Concert Organ has prepared programs featuring guest artists including the UW–Madison Concert Choir, trumpeter Caleb Hudson, organist Felix Hell, and An Evening of Intimate Chamber Music with nine MSO musicians for the 2025–2026 series.

“I’m really excited about the 21st season of the Overture Concert Organ series,” Greg Zelek exclaims. “I get the opportunity to perform with the UW–Madison Concert Choir, former Canadian Brass trumpeter Caleb Hudson, and members of our own MSO to close out our season. We also feature the brilliant organist Felix Hell who will perform his arrangement of Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony. I can’t wait to share these entertaining and exciting programs with you all!”

The first concert in the new year brings organist Felix Hell to Overture Hall on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. He returns following a 2012 performance with a unique and brilliant program that he calls “Cathedral of Sound: The Organ as Orchestra.” The program features his own arrangement of Beethoven’s famous Fifth Symphony, never heard before on the Overture Concert Organ.

All 2025–2026 Overture Concert Organ series performances take place in Overture Hall at 7:30 p.m. Subscriptions to all four are available now for 20% off single ticket prices, available online or via phone at (608) 257-3734. Single tickets ($25-$45) go on sale in-person at the Overture Center Box Office, 201 State Street, by phone (608) 258-4141, or online. Discover more at https://madisonsymphony.org/ 25-26organ