media release: Feller Fest Family Fun 2023 ~ fundraiser for Feller School

Sun. Aug. 13, 12:30-4pm, Lake Louie Brewing & Wisconsin Brewing Co., 1079 American Way, Verona, WI 53593

Live Music by Taylor & Von

Brats, Beer & Baked Goods for Sale

Free Family-Friendly Event

Kid-Friendly Activities: coloring, bean-bag toss, bubbles, lawn games

Bring your lawn chairs, listen to music and relax outdoors (indoors if raining)

Donate to help us serve kids with dyslexia:

• Underwrite tuition for a student

• Sponsor a summer school student

• Fund teacher training workshops

• Help us furnish our K-5th grade classrooms