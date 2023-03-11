Feller School is sponsoring its first educational series, Feller Forum, a FREE Movie Event at Marcus Point Cinema, 7825 Big Sky Drive, Madison, Wisc., 53719, Saturday, March 11 at 9 a.m. Feller wants to shine a light on the the 65 percent of Wisconsin children reading below grade level in our schools. “Blame it on Gutenberg” is a documentary about the evolving science of dyslexia, dueling theories over how to teach reading and one family’s landmark struggle with an unresponsive school system. The film has a run time of 64 minutes. Post-viewing, there will be opportunities to share personal stories with other parents, literacy advocates, and organizations that specialize in helping students learn to read. Parents who are concerned about a struggling reader are encouraged to attend.

“Feller Forum aims to connect concerned parents with literacy organizations and professionals that can help their child learn to read. Reading instruction affects reading outcomes and a child’s future. If the instruction does not align with how the brain learns to read, the results can be dismal. Intervene as early as first grade. Advocate for your child,“ said Kim Feller, President of Feller Schools, the first, specialized, K-5th grade school in Wisconsin focusing on reading reform.

“Research shows if children are struggling to read at the end of first grade, they are likely to still be struggling as fourth graders.” (Study: Do struggling readers catch up? Juel, 1988).

The event coincides with the National Read Across America week, which encourages a love of reading, improving the literacy rate, promoting cultural awareness, diversity in education, and building community.

The goal of Feller Forum is to help parents navigate the challenges of a child with reading difficulties and align them with support and effective solutions.

Feller Forum FREE Event:

Saturday, March 11, Marcus Point Cinema, 7825 Big Sky Drive, Madison, Wisc., 53719

8:30 a.m. Registration; 9:00 a.m. Movie Starts

Free coffee and donuts will be served.