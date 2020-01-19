Fellow Travelers: The Wisconsin Dimension

press release: The opera Fellow Travelers is set during the Lavender Scare, the period in the 1950s when, as part of the McCarthy-era Communist witch hunts, the U.S. government was searching for and firing employees suspected of being gay or lesbian.

Join us for a discussion of how the Lavender Scare and its fallout was felt in Wisconsin, led by Richard Wagner, activist and author of We’ve Been Here All Along: Wisconsin’s Early Gay History, and Susan Zaeske, a UW-Madison campus leader in the arts and humanities who has taught an experiential-learning course on LGBTQ history.