media release: Felonious Munk is a comedian, social commentator, and above average beardsman, currently based in Chicago. He can be seen as the recurring character The Laugher on HBO Max’s SOUTH SIDE. He recently starred in the Shudder feature film NIGHT’S END alongside Michael Shannon, and the BET feature film BLOCK PARTY. He will appear in the upcoming season of Comedy Central’s STAND UP FEATURING. He also narrated the new ABC documentary OUR AMERICA: LIVING WHILE BLACK. He can be seen playing Hassan, a recurring role on ABC’s legal drama FOR LIFE. He also appeared regularly on Comedy Central’s THE NIGHTLY SHOW WITH LARRY WILMORE and at the legendary Second City Chicago as co-creator, host, and writer for the groundbreaking and critically acclaimed shows AFROFUTURISM and BLACK SIDE OF THE MOON. Munk wrote and starred in the hit play NOTHING TO LOSE (BUT OUR CHAINS), produced by The Second City. NOTHING TO LOSE had it’s world premiere at The Wooly Mammoth Theatre in DC to outstanding reviews. Munk was also host of the Fusion podcast THE BRAVE. Munk performs standup regularly across the county, including headlining at The Gotham in NYC, Stand Up NYC, The Stand NY, The Laugh Factory Chicago, Zanies, New York Comedy Club, and The Stand Room in NYC.