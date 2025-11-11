RSVP for Felted Folk Art: Holiday Gnome
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Create an adorable little needle felted gnome! Featuring a Christmas tree as his hat, including a string of colorful lights, this 8" tall fellow is the perfect holiday decoration. Learn the basics of needle felting in this beginner-friendly class and be inspired to create your own collection!
Instructor: Natasha Lehrer Lewis, Natasha Lehrer Lewis Art
Tuesday, November 18, 6-8 p.m.
Registration Deadline: November 11
$75/$60 member
