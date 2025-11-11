RSVP for Felted Folk Art: Holiday Gnome

RSVP

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Create an adorable little needle felted gnome! Featuring a Christmas tree as his hat, including a string of colorful lights, this 8" tall fellow is the perfect holiday decoration. Learn the basics of needle felting in this beginner-friendly class and be inspired to create your own collection!

Instructor: Natasha Lehrer Lewis, Natasha Lehrer Lewis Art

Tuesday, November 18, 6-8 p.m.

Registration Deadline: November 11

$75/$60 member

Info

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Crafts, Home & Garden
Holidays
608-246-4550
RSVP
Google Calendar - RSVP for Felted Folk Art: Holiday Gnome - 2025-11-11 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Felted Folk Art: Holiday Gnome - 2025-11-11 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - RSVP for Felted Folk Art: Holiday Gnome - 2025-11-11 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - RSVP for Felted Folk Art: Holiday Gnome - 2025-11-11 00:00:00 ical