Feminism on Tap
to
Working Draft Beer Company 1129 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Join us today Giving Tuesday, December 3, for a special Feminism on Tap at Working Draft Beer in Madison! Enjoy an evening of networking and community while crafting holiday cards for distribution to the Oregon Food Pantry and House of Hope in Green Bay. It’s a wonderful way to spread cheer and connect with fellow feminists!
Info
Working Draft Beer Company 1129 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Careers & Business, Fundraisers