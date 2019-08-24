Feminist Bird Club Walk

press release: Feminist Bird Club Madison is a local chapter of a bird watching club dedicated to promoting diversity in birding and providing a safe opportunity to connect with the natural world while fundraising to protect the rights of LGBTQIA+ folks, women, and people of color. All people, partners, and friends are welcome to participate, regardless of previous birding experience. For more info find us on Facebook! @FeministBirdClubWI

August 24th 10 AM to NOON @ Nine Springs. Meet in the parking lot along the e-way. The address is 1949 Moorland Rd, Madison, WI 53711

FeministBirdClubWI@gmail.com