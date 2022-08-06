Feminist Bird Club Walk

press release: Welcome to the Madison chapter of the Feminist Bird Club's August event! We are a bird club dedicated to promoting diversity in birding and providing a safe opportunity to connect with the natural world while fundraising to protect the rights of LGBTQIA+ folks, women, and people of color.

Join us on Saturday, August 6 from 9am to 11am as we search for birds at the UW-Arboretum Grady Tract, a separate section of the UW-Arboretum that's south of the Beltline. This hidden gem of a birding hotspot is often overlooked, so let's explore its gorgeous oak savannas and prairies together! Note: We'll meet at the south end near Knollwood Conservation Park to ensure ample parking, as the north lot is very small.

Whether you are just getting started birding or have years of experience, all levels are welcome.

RSVP is required so we can make sure our trip leaders can accommodate everyone.

Directions and Parking: We’ll meet at 3334 Westivew Lane at the south entrance near Knollwood Conservation Park. There is no designated parking lot, but there is ample free parking on the quiet residential street that borders the park. Click here for a pin for directions.

Accessibility information: This location is unfortunately not wheelchair accessible due to the entrance gate and uneven terrain. We expect to walk 1.5 to 2 miles during this event on trails that are a mix of crushed limestone, grass, dirt, and sand on rolling terrain. Trails are mostly flat, but there are some mild hills. There are no restrooms at this location.

Binoculars are available upon request. You will have the option to indicate if you need a pair before you checkout.

In the event of inclement weather we will cancel and notify you no later than the night before at 6:00PM.