Feminist Bird Club Walk

press release: Feminist Bird Club Madison is a local chapter of a bird watching club dedicated to promoting diversity in birding and providing a safe opportunity to connect with the natural world while fundraising to protect the rights of LGBTQIA+ folks, women, and people of color. All people, partners, and friends are welcome to participate, regardless of previous birding experience. For more info find us on Facebook! @FeministBirdClubWI

September 15th 8 - 11 AM @ Stricker's Pond, meet at the main entrance , 7214 Longmeadow Road.

FeministBirdClubWI@gmail.com