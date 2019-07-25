Feminist Bird Club Walk

press release: Feminist Bird Club Madison is a local chapter of a bird watching club dedicated to promoting diversity in birding and providing a safe opportunity to connect with the natural world while fundraising to protect the rights of LGBTQIA+ folks, women, and people of color. All people, partners, and friends are welcome to participate, regardless of previous birding experience. Don’t be caught unaware, our July Bird Walk is coming up! 8:00a-10:00a, Thursday, July 25, Cherokee Marsh North Unit, 6098 N Sherman Ave. Follow N. Sherman Ave. north to the parking lot at the end of the gravel road

For more info find us on Facebook! @FeministBirdClubWI

FeministBirdClubWI@gmail.com

