Femme Noir, Jac, Wutever, Jean Le Duke, C.A.M & FMJ, Fullvibe

Liquid 624 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: Liquid and Ruby are celebrating Pride Month! We've partnered with Woof's Madison, Shamrock Bar & Grille, The Flock, WSUM 91.7 FM, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin, and NAMI Dane County to bring you: Mad Pride!

ALL advance proceeds benefit: GSAFE ❤️

Featuring Music From: Femme Noir, DJ Jac, Wutever, Jean Le Duke, C.A.M b2b FMJ, Fullvibe & Friends  

Ruby Drag Show Hosted by Kayos Mirage: Featuring: Riri Hab, Anya Knees, Dee Dee Purr, Amethyst Von Trollenburg

