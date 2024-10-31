media release: Get ready for a frightful Halloween dance party at the Orpheum Theater! Slide your way to the dance floor for DJ Femme Noir’s wicked mix of Halloween anthems and Top 40 favs. Sip on a spooky specialty cocktail as you enter Orpheum’s spine-chilling halls. Show off your eerie-sistible costume at our 360 photobooth. And keep your eyes peeled for the theater’s legendary ghosts. Don’t miss the chance to spend your Halloween at one of the most haunted places in Madison. This is Murder On The Dance Floor: An Orpheum Halloween Party, join us if you dare!