Femmestival Music Edition

to

Buy Tickets

Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Join us for a second weekend supporting femme-identifying and non-binary creatives in the Garver Atrium with the first annual Femmestival Music Edition. We are swapping out chefs for performing artists to feature music all day alongside the traditional Femmestival art market. Featuring Ladyslipper, Comingle, Juicee Monroe, Xica, Uncle JIM and more! Full schedule released Feb 1.

Info

calendar-Garver-Feed-Mill-cr-Baum-Revision.jpg

Baum Revision

Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Art Exhibits & Events, Music
Buy Tickets
to
Google Calendar - Femmestival Music Edition - 2023-02-26 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Femmestival Music Edition - 2023-02-26 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Femmestival Music Edition - 2023-02-26 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Femmestival Music Edition - 2023-02-26 12:00:00 ical