media release: Join us for a second weekend supporting femme-identifying and non-binary creatives in the Garver Atrium with the first annual Femmestival Music Edition. We are swapping out chefs for performing artists to feature music all day alongside the traditional Femmestival art market. Featuring Ladyslipper, Comingle, Juicee Monroe, Xica, Uncle JIM and more! Full schedule released Feb 1.