MJG Productions has announced tour plans for a new collaborative trio that will feature Tim Carbone (Railroad Earth), Elliott Peck (Midnight North, Phil Lesh’s Terrapin Family Band), and LoHi Records recording artist, Pat Ferguson.

The Ferguson, Carbone & Peck trio is set to launch their inaugural tour this Summer with five shows in Colorado at the end of June, followed by six dates across the Midwest at the end of July.

Tim Carbone, renowned producer and multi-instrumentalist for Railroad Earth and The High Hawks (whose self-titled debut record is due out June 11, 2021 on LoHi Records), had this to say about this new collaboration:

“I couldn't be more excited to make some music with these two brilliant songwriters and musicians! It's a beautiful bonus that they are both humans of gem like quality,” said Carbone.

“Tim and Elliott really have become two of my favorite people, musicians, and collaborators alike,” added Pat Ferguson. “I’m so thrilled to hit the road with them this Summer and stretch the collaborative legs of this new trio.”

Carbone and Peck had finished 2019 in the studio with Ferguson, recording his sophomore LP at Mix-o-Lydian Studios in Delaware Water Gap, PA. That record is produced by Tim Carbone, and features Peck along with Bobby Gronna (People Brothers Band), Carey Harmon (Railroad Earth), Jacob Jolliff, Kenny Leiser (Joseph Huber), Teresa Marie (People Brothers Band), Tony Marino (Phil Woods Quintet), Mike Robinson (Railroad Earth), Kevin Rowe (Buffalo Gospel), and banjo great Tony Trischka. The LP is a batch of 8 new tunes set to be released on LoHi Records sometime in late 2021.

When the pandemic hit, the trio continued to write, create, and record together throughout 2020 and earlier this year released a collaborative single, The Confidence Man; an anthem fit for the times and released in January via LoHi Records.

An entirely remote, pandemic-era collabora tion from their respective hom e studios, The Confidence Man was pointed, powerful, and critically acclaimed, with an output of excitement that had this trio ready to hit the road together.

Ferguson, Carbone, & Peck will be on the road this Summer 2021.