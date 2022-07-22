Fermata Caesura

to

BarleyPop Live 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Fermata Caesura are a chamber folk band whose cinematic soundscapes enchant with the intimate passion of a string quartet and ignite with the brazen audacity of a rock band. Delicate and dark, Fermata Caesura weave a vibrant sonic texture that flows to the full peaks and valleys of our human existence.

“Dramatic. Beautiful. Unexpected. The band’s earthy, forlorn lyrics leave room for interpretation; skirting the darkness without shutting out the light.” - Local Sounds Magazine

Info

BarleyPop Live 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
to
Google Calendar - Fermata Caesura - 2022-07-22 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Fermata Caesura - 2022-07-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Fermata Caesura - 2022-07-22 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Fermata Caesura - 2022-07-22 19:00:00 ical