× Expand Paul Cory Fermata Caesura

media release: Fermata Caesura are a chamber folk band whose cinematic soundscapes enchant with the intimate passion of a string quartet and ignite with the brazen audacity of a rock band. Delicate and dark, Fermata Caesura weave a vibrant sonic texture that flows to the full peaks and valleys of our human existence.

“Dramatic. Beautiful. Unexpected. The band’s earthy, forlorn lyrics leave room for interpretation; skirting the darkness without shutting out the light.” - Local Sounds Magazine