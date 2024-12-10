Fernando Rico, Denise Presnell

to

Overture Center-Gallery I 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Winter Exhibits:

Galleries I, II & III: Tuesday, December 10 - Sunday, March 2, 2025.

Playhouse Gallery: Tuesday, November 26 – Sunday, March 9, 2025

Reception for Galleries I, II and III and Playhouse Gallery: Friday, January 17, 5:30pm - 8:30pm

Rotunda Gallery: Tuesday, November 19 - Sunday, February 23, 2025 (reception/event 5:30-8 pm, 12/23)

Gallery I: Bringing Back Memories

This duo explores memory in two distinct ways. Fernando Rico paints the landscapes of his country, or memories of them, as an attempt to bring memory with him and make it an ally to combat loneliness among other demons. Denise Presnell employs the marks, forms and textures of the previously painted layers to develop new directions.

Info

Overture Center-Gallery I 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Art Exhibits & Events
608-258-4169
to
Google Calendar - Fernando Rico, Denise Presnell - 2024-12-10 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Fernando Rico, Denise Presnell - 2024-12-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Fernando Rico, Denise Presnell - 2024-12-10 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Fernando Rico, Denise Presnell - 2024-12-10 00:00:00 ical