Fernando Rico, Denise Presnell

media release: Winter Exhibits:

Galleries I, II & III: Tuesday, December 10 - Sunday, March 2, 2025.

Playhouse Gallery: Tuesday, November 26 – Sunday, March 9, 2025

Reception for Galleries I, II and III and Playhouse Gallery: Friday, January 17, 5:30pm - 8:30pm

Rotunda Gallery: Tuesday, November 19 - Sunday, February 23, 2025 (reception/event 5:30-8 pm, 12/23)

Gallery I: Bringing Back Memories

This duo explores memory in two distinct ways. Fernando Rico paints the landscapes of his country, or memories of them, as an attempt to bring memory with him and make it an ally to combat loneliness among other demons. Denise Presnell employs the marks, forms and textures of the previously painted layers to develop new directions.