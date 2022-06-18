media release: Please join Ferraro Real Estate Team, EXP Realty & Rock n Wool Winery for our First Annual Ferraro Fest! All net proceeds raised will be donated to The Road Home - Dane County!

Bring the family for a little summer fun! The event starts with a disc golf tournament 8-11 am. From 11 am-3 pm, the event features:

music by Evan and Tom Leahy

bounce house

cotton candy, snow cones, popcorn

silent auction, 50/50 Raffle

Giveaways

And More!

https://www.facebook.com/events/4719242194871951/