Rock N' Wool Winery, Poynette W7817 Drake Road, Poynette, Wisconsin 53955

media release: Please join Ferraro Real Estate Team, EXP Realty & Rock n Wool Winery for our First Annual Ferraro Fest! All net proceeds raised will be donated to The Road Home - Dane County!

Bring the family for a little summer fun! The event starts with a disc golf tournament 8-11 am. From 11 am-3 pm, the event features:

  • music by Evan and Tom Leahy
  • bounce house
  • cotton candy, snow cones, popcorn
  • silent auction, 50/50 Raffle
  • Giveaways
  • And More!

https://www.facebook.com/events/4719242194871951/

Fundraisers, Special Events
