Ferraro Fest
Rock N' Wool Winery, Poynette W7817 Drake Road, Poynette, Wisconsin 53955
media release: Please join Ferraro Real Estate Team, EXP Realty & Rock n Wool Winery for our First Annual Ferraro Fest! All net proceeds raised will be donated to The Road Home - Dane County!
Bring the family for a little summer fun! The event starts with a disc golf tournament 8-11 am. From 11 am-3 pm, the event features:
- music by Evan and Tom Leahy
- bounce house
- cotton candy, snow cones, popcorn
- silent auction, 50/50 Raffle
- Giveaways
- And More!
Info
Fundraisers, Special Events