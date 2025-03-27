media release: Join us for a unique opportunity to hear from acclaimed science writer Ferris Jabr. Jabr will share about his book, Becoming Earth: How our Planet Came to Life where he reveals a radical new vision of Earth where lush forests spew water, pollen, and bacteria to summon rain; giant animals engineer the very landscapes they roam; microbes chew rock to shape continents; and microscopic plankton, some as glittering as carved jewels, remake the air and sea. You will not want to miss this special virtual lecture!