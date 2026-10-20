Festival Choir of Madison with Festival Chamber Players
First Unitarian Society 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
media release: Join us for a concert celebrating the 170th anniversary of Edward Elgar and the 155th anniversary of Ralph Vaughan Williams, two defining voices of the English musical tradition.
The evening features both the Festival Choir of Madison and the Festival Chamber Players with solo oboist Malia Huntsman. Among the program highlights are Elgar's mysterious "Sea Pictures" and Vaughan Williams' lush Oboe Concerto.
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First Unitarian Society 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
Music