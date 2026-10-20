Festival Choir of Madison

media release: The last concert of the season marks the 110th anniversary of the Russian Revolution, reflecting on the rich soundscape of the pre-revolutionary Russian choral tradition, both secular and sacred.

Featuring choral works by Sergei Taneyev, Sergei Rachmaninov, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, and selections from Dmitri Shostakovich very rarely performed Poems op. 88 - his choral settings on revolutionary poets.