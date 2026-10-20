Festival Choir of Madison
First Unitarian Society 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
media release: The last concert of the season marks the 110th anniversary of the Russian Revolution, reflecting on the rich soundscape of the pre-revolutionary Russian choral tradition, both secular and sacred.
Featuring choral works by Sergei Taneyev, Sergei Rachmaninov, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, and selections from Dmitri Shostakovich very rarely performed Poems op. 88 - his choral settings on revolutionary poets.
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First Unitarian Society 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
Music