media release: Festival of Choir of Madison presents ‘Amor Omnia’

The program includes selections from the rarely heard Majnun Symphony (No. 24), Op. 273, by the Armenian-American composer Alan Hovhaness, based on a Persian love legend dating back to the 9th century. We will also perform American composer Paul Carey's "Into this World", commissioned by the Festival Choir, as well as love-inspired choral works by composers from the British Isles, Syria, Argentina, Russia and Spain. $25.

Festival Choir of Madison, in its 50th Anniversary Season, is a mixed-voiced choir of 50 skilled singers from Madison and the surrounding area. We strive to offer musical events unlike any other in Madison. Our concerts celebrate diverse musical traditions from across the globe, ranging from "traditional" choral repertoire to new music of living composers. Whether performing a cappella songs or joining our voices in harmony with guest instrumentalists and soloists, we aim to create absorbing music that unites audiences and performers in an unforgettable shared experience.

The Festival Choir of Madison is currently under the artistic direction of Sergei Pavlov, who also serves as director of choral activities at Edgewood College.