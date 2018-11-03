Festival Choir of Madison

press release: First concert of the season, “Angels and Demons”, on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM in the atrium of the First Unitarian Society of Madison, Atrium, 900 University Bay Drive, Madison.

The choir and its artistic director, Sergei Pavlov, will take you on a Dante-inspired journey from the Inferno through Purgatory all the way to Paradise, as interpreted by composers Karl Jenkins, Zdeněk Lukáš, György Orbán, Alfred Schnittke, Joseph Rheinberger, Rodion Schedrin, W. A. Mozart, and Marteen Spruijt! Guest pianist Kyle Johnson, organist Ted Reinke, percussionist James McKenzie, and a string ensemble will accompany us throughout the journey.

Concert admission (general seating) is $10 for students, $15 for senior citizens, and $20 adults, with tickets available at the door the day of the concert. Tickets can also be purchased online at:

https://www. festivalchoirmadison.org/ concerts/2018/11/3/angels-and- demons