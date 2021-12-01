media release: Festival Choir of Madison, in its 48th Season, is a mixed, auditioned choir of 50 skilled singers from Madison and surrounding area. We strive to offer musically choral events unlike any other in Madison. Our concerts celebrate diverse art music traditions from across the globe, ranging from "traditional" choral repertoire to new music of living composers. Whether performing acapella songs or joining our voices in harmony with guest instrumentalists and soloists, we aim to create absorbing music that unites audiences and performers in an unforgettable shared experience. Tickets: General Admission $20.00 or via Brown Paper Tickets on our website: https://www.festivalchoirmadison.org