Festival Choir of Madison

media release: Come celebrate as the Festival Choir performs acclaimed Argentine composer Ariel Ramírez’s Navidad Nuestra and Misa Criolla. The performance features guest musicians Yanzel Rivera (soprano), Enrique Bayoán Ríos (zampoña), Enrique Ríos Cortés (charango), Todd Hammes (percussion), Nathan Wysock (guitar), Catherine Harris (bass), and Steve Radtke (piano).