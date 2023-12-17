media release: Ring in the 2023 holiday season with Merrily on High, the Festival Choir of Madison's annual holiday concert! Concert works will include both traditional and modern day holiday pieces, sure to evoke the spirit of the season. Under the artistic direction of Sergei Pavlov, Festival Choir of Madison is an auditioned, mixed-voice volunteer choir of over 60 experienced singers whose goal is to share the joys of music with the Madison community and the world.

$25 general, $15 student (with student ID)