media release: Under the direction of Sergei Pavlov, Festival Choir of Madison presents an evening of Eastern Orthodox Music with works by Sergei Rachmaninov, Pavel Chesnokov, Alexander Kastalsky, Alfred Schnittke and more. 2024 marks the 80th anniversary from the death of Pavel Chesnokov, one of the most important composers of sacred music of the 20th century. This must-see performance will feature guest soloist (Baritone). You won't want to miss it!