Festival Choir of Madison

First Unitarian Society 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705

media release: Under the direction of Sergei Pavlov, Festival Choir of Madison presents an evening of Eastern Orthodox Music with works by Sergei Rachmaninov, Pavel Chesnokov, Alexander Kastalsky, Alfred Schnittke and more. 2024 marks the 80th anniversary from the death of Pavel Chesnokov, one of the most important composers of sacred music of the 20th century. This must-see performance will feature guest soloist (Baritone). You won't want to miss it!

Info

First Unitarian Society 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
Music
608.572.7572
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Festival Choir of Madison - 2024-05-11 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Festival Choir of Madison - 2024-05-11 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Festival Choir of Madison - 2024-05-11 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Festival Choir of Madison - 2024-05-11 19:30:00 ical