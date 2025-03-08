Festival Choir of Madison

media release: Music by Bob Chicott - "Circlesong" & Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate - "Taloowa' Chipota"

"Circlesong" is a musical portrayal of the human life cycle as captured in the indigenous poetry of North America. Based on poetry from the Chinook, Comanche, Dakota, Inuit, Haudenosaunee, Kwakiutl, Navajo and others, the composition marks the different stages of life, from birth and childhood to adulthood, middle age and death.