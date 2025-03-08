Festival Choir of Madison

Buy Tickets

WYSO Center for Music 1118 E. Washington Ave, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Music by Bob Chicott - "Circlesong" & Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate - "Taloowa' Chipota"

"Circlesong" is a musical portrayal of the human life cycle as captured in the indigenous poetry of North America. Based on poetry from the Chinook, Comanche, Dakota, Inuit, Haudenosaunee, Kwakiutl, Navajo and others, the composition marks the different stages of life, from birth and childhood to adulthood, middle age and death.

Info

WYSO Center for Music 1118 E. Washington Ave, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Holidays, Music
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Festival Choir of Madison - 2025-03-08 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Festival Choir of Madison - 2025-03-08 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Festival Choir of Madison - 2025-03-08 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Festival Choir of Madison - 2025-03-08 19:30:00 ical