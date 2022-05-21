Festival Choir of Madison with Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

press release: The “classic” classical choral work! Last performed in Madison in 2014 by the MSO, it is all too rarely performed at an eighteenth-century scale, with chamber orchestra. We look forward to performing this with the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra in the University of Wisconsin’s spectacular Mead-Witter Performance Hall.

Festival Choir of Madison, in its 48th Season, is a mixed, auditioned choir of 50 skilled singers from Madison and surrounding area. We strive to offer musically choral events unlike any other in Madison. Our concerts celebrate diverse art music traditions from across the globe, ranging from "traditional" choral repertoire to new music of living composers. Whether performing a capella songs or joining our voices in harmony with guest instrumentalists and soloists, we aim to create absorbing music that unites audiences and performers in an unforgettable shared experience.